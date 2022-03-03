Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. 678,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $100.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.