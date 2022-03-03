Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $1.26 Million in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.24. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

