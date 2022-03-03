Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,181,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,976. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

