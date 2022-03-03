Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.11. 149,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,238,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

