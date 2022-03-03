Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 4,769 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 201,162 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 363,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.42. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,596. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $91.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.