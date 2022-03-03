DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,468 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $276.01. The company had a trading volume of 103,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.54 and a 200 day moving average of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

