DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 2,226,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,640,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

