DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,782,168 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $164,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $89.58. 1,338,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,251,527. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

