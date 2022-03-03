DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $355,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $83.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,957.26. 165,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,315.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

