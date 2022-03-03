DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 86,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,309. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

