Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.50. 9,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 110,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 2.35.
Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
