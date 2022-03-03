Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.50. 9,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 110,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

