Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading Up 4.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $146.47 and last traded at $145.83. Approximately 33,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,589,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

