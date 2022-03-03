Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.88.

NYSE DPZ opened at $423.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.75 and a 200 day moving average of $492.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

