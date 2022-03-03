Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

DOMO stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,127. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in Domo by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $15,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

