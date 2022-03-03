Don-key 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95,497.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $95,497.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.00260042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,469,781 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.