DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
DSL opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $18.55.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
