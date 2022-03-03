DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DSL opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

