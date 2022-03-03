Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 142,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

