DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0033

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.00 million and $43,092.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,498.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00729000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00196292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.