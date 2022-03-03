Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 925 ($12.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRXGF stock remained flat at $$8.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.