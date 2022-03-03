Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

