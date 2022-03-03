Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

About Drive Shack (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.