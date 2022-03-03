Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3,391.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

