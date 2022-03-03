Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,202. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

