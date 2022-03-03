Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,140.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($15.30) and last traded at GBX 1,143 ($15.34), with a volume of 18856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,161 ($15.58).
DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.94) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.82) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.78).
The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.53.
In related news, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.68) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($31,369.92).
Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
See Also
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.