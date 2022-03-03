Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,140.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($15.30) and last traded at GBX 1,143 ($15.34), with a volume of 18856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,161 ($15.58).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.94) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.82) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.68) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($31,369.92).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

