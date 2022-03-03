Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $17,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 294,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $10,281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $4,018,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.