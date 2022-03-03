Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Lowered to $115.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

DY stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dycom Industries by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

