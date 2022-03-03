Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

