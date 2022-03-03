Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. 306,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

