Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 8.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 28,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,750,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

