Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 8.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 28,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,750,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
