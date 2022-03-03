Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 8.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 28,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,750,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

