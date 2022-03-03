e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $101.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00257821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,044 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,868 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.