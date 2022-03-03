Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

