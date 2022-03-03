Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $927,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

