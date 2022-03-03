Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP opened at $136.59 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $120.46 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.