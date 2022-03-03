Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,831. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

