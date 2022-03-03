Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:EVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
