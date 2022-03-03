Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:EVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

