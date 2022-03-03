Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,134. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

