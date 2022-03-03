Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years.

EVG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,134. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

