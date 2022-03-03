Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

