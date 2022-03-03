Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

