EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Short Interest Update

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
EKDHF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. EKF Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.13.
