EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Short Interest Update

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EKDHF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. EKF Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

About EKF Diagnostics (Get Rating)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

