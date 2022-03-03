Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.08.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$11.61 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.18.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.