Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,846. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.