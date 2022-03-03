ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.33. 20,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

