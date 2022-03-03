Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 80.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $66,218.57 and approximately $22.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

