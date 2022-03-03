Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Encore Wire by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Encore Wire by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

