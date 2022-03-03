Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.06. 9,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,007. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.83. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Endava by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Endava by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

