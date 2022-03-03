Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.90 million and a PE ratio of 21.95. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.32.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.