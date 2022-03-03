Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.93.

ENDP stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

