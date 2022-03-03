Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.93.
ENDP stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
