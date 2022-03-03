Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.03 ($10.15).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

